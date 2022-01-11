-
NEW: Friday evening the Elkhart County Health Dept. announced that all weekend plans for pop-up clinics have been canceled. That impacts weekend plans…
The Dept. of Justice out of South Bend issued a release regarding charges against a Goshen man accused of an investment fraud scheme that started in 2012.…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 63 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 964. The state announced more…
The Amish community in Elkhart County has been hard at work over the last month sewing and donating face masks. The group collectively donated roughly…
Health Departments across the country are working hard to get information about the coronavirus out to people to help slow the spread of the disease. But…
BREMEN, Ind. (AP) — An Elkhart man with felony rape and child molestation convictions on his record has been charged with sexually assaulting an Amish…
Several Indiana counties are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to repair major road damage. And, the source of some of those problems…