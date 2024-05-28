No one seriously hurt in intersection crash during Mishawaka police chase

Police were still looking for a man who got away from an officer Monday night after she crashed while chasing him on Grape Road in Mishawaka.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Mishawaka Patrol Officer Maria Duncan pulled over a truck on Grape Road, between Edison and Catalpa, for having an improper license plate. The driver gave her a fake name, then gave her another fake name after she told him the first one was fake. That’s when police say the man sped off. Duncan jumped back into her cruiser and started chasing him with her lights and sirens activated.

When they got to the corner of Grape and McKinley Highway, about a mile south from where Duncan made the stop, the man sped through a red light. Duncan tried to do the same but was hit in the passenger side by another vehicle. The suspect got away. Police later found and impounded the truck.

Police said Duncan was treated and released from the hospital, and the driver who hit her vehicle was not injured.

Duncan has been a Mishawaka officer for four years. If you follow the Mishawaka Police Department on Facebook, you might recall her actions at another intersection a few months ago.

In late February a passing driver took a picture of Duncan as she was helping lift a woman back into her motorized chair as she had been crossing Church Street in downtown Mishawaka.