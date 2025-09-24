Elkhart program brings blood transfusions into the field, already saving lives

A new program in Elkhart is already saving lives by allowing paramedics to give whole blood transfusions before patients even reach the hospital.

Elkhart Fire Department launched the initiative earlier this year, and it’s already been used to help crash survivor Madison Tucker and several others. EMS Captain Grant Roberts says the idea isn’t new, it grew out of battlefield medicine.

“It all started in war zones actually, where they were giving whole blood transfusions to soldiers and locals that were involved in hostile conflict,” Roberts said.

He added that Elkhart is unusual among cities its size.

“I believe we’re the fifth out-of-hospital department in the state of Indiana to carry it. And I would say we’re probably pretty close to the smallest, population-wise, for our city.” Roberts called the program a major step forward.

“My counterpart has described this as the single most important advancement in pre-hospital trauma care in our lifetime. ”But keeping it going requires community support, especially when it comes to blood donations.

“The most important part is awareness and support, whether it be by donating blood or just giving support to these programs,” Roberts said.

Elkhart is one of only a handful of cities in Indiana offering blood transfusions in the field. Roberts encourages people who want to help to reach out to the South Bend Medical Foundation or the American Red Cross.