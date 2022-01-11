-
Area first responders board training train, get hands-on instruction on hazardous railroad accidentsMichiana firefighters and EMS workers are getting some hands-on training on handling railroad accidents involving hazardous materials this week after…
-
In many states, emergency medical services are not considered essential, like fire or police. That means when you call 911, there’s no guarantee an…
-
Ambulance services in Michigan are increasing recruitment efforts as the emergency medical services industry faces a staff shortage. Counties,…