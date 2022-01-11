-
Flood insurance will be cheaper for more than 40 percent of policy holders in Indiana. FEMA changed how it calculates the premiums in the federal flood…
FEMA said Thursday that states, including Indiana, should plan for a maximum of six weeks of boosted unemployment benefits of $300 per week. This comes a…
The Department of Workforce Development says it's on track to begin issuing extra $300 payments to unemployed Hoosiers on Sept. 21. However, there are…
More than a dozen flood-prone homes in South Bend will be coming down soon thanks to a grant from FEMA. The $2.1 million grant from FEMA will be matched…
Three months after February’s record breaking floods, Michiana is still cleaning up the mess left behind. Disaster centers in the region are working to…
While Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was in Northern Indiana on Wednesday he visited the FEMA disaster assistance center in Elkhart. The center in Elkhart…
Three new Disaster Recovery Centers opened in Northern Indiana this week to help residents still dealing with aftermath from this year’s floods.The…
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb formally requested federal assistance for counties affected by February's flooding. The disaster request, from the…