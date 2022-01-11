-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trustees at Indiana University have allowed school leaders to borrow up to $1 billion to counter a potential budget shortfall due…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's finances are taking a major hit from the coronavirus crisis, and it just remains to be seen how big of a hit it will be.…
-
Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9 PMNeuroscientists and gerontologists see evidence that people become more vulnerable to financial exploitation as they age. Con…
-
The Elkhart City Council voted Monday not to continue funding the Tolson Community and Youth Center, after nearly a year of discussing the topic with…
-
Residents met at Prairie Street Mennonite Church in Elkhart over the weekend to voice concerns regarding the Tolson Youth and Community Center ahead of…