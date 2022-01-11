-
Indiana’s Commission on Improving the Status of Children added two new members this year – young people with experience in the state’s foster…
-
A new coalition plans to expand and improve foster care services in the state. It launched a pilot program in Lake County to increase equitable…
-
More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors were taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border in March, according to federal data. Many are fleeing dire…
-
The Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana heard about changes in federal funding for youth at risk of entering the foster care system.…