ND alumni plan to mix service with fun, celebration in Atlanta

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:05 PM EST
Provided

Football-crazy Notre Dame hasn’t won a national championship since 1988, so alumni heading to Atlanta this weekend are ready to party. But they’re also eager to serve.

Indeed, Dolly Duffy, the Notre Dame Alumni Association’s executive director, spoke with WVPE from Atlanta Friday and said it’s been a really fun vibe so far.

"It's incredible," Duffy said. "We're looking around. Everywhere we turn around they're putting signage up on hotels, on the sides of buildings."

But alumni who’ve made the trip also plan to do some good.

The university in South Bend has supported the work of the Youth Service Bureau, which helps homeless and foster care youth. On Sunday morning, the day before the game, the alumni association will also be at the Center for Children and Young Adults, in the suburb of Marietta.

"We're going to build new beds, we're going to assemble dressers, paint rooms, we're going to really decorate the space," Duffy said, "and so when these girls and boys come back, they're going to see a whole new space and have a place where they really feel welcomed."

Duffy says alumni have jumped at the opportunity. 275 people have signed up and another 50 are on a wait list if someone can’t make it.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Notre DameNotre Dame Alumni Associationfootballhomelessyouthfoster careservice project
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott