High school students in Indiana are working with a state lawmaker to craft a bill addressing climate change. The group formed out of frustration that…
The trend towards youth apprenticeships in Indiana is continuing despite challenges from the pandemic as a program in northern Indiana recently received…
Youth work permits are no more in Indiana after a new law takes effect on July 1 which requires employers – not workers – to register with the…
Uncertainty over Curtis Hill’s future as attorney general. Calls for greater accountability of virtual charter schools. And a fix to Indiana’s welfare…
The federal smoking age has increased to 21, but some say that is not enough.More than 100 advocates gathered in support of stricter tobacco laws at the…
Two Indiana agencies have partnered to develop statewide trainings to help educate schools and parents on the dangers of vaping.The Indiana State…
Dr. Darla Hinshaw walks up to the podium in the Indiana Senate chamber. She's there to tell lawmakers about the children she treats as a psychiatrist and…
Hundreds of kids from all over the state gathered at the Indiana Statehouse for Youth Climate Action Day. The event invites young people to encourage…
Safety advocates are pushing for an Indiana law requiring all youths to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, skateboard or skates on public property. A…
More Indiana youth are vaping than ever before and the state plans to address the issue. State and health leaders joined teens from Fishers High School to…