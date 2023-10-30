© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Riley rallying community to reduce youth suicide crisis

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT
Jackie Scott, a Zionsville teen featured in Riley Children's Health's new documentary, Racing to Respond, as seen in the film discussing her battle with depression.
Racing to Respond
Jackie Scott, an Indiana teen featured in Riley Children's Health's new documentary, Racing to Respond, as seen in the film discussing her battle with depression.

Suicide was the second-leading cause of death among youths in Indiana last year, a tragedy that Riley Children’s Health wants to do something about.

Riley has created a new documentary film on the problem, Racing to Respond, and they invite you watch it Wednesday evening at South Bend’s Century Center.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion and question-and-answer session with experts.

The film tells the story of two Indiana teens, one who committed suicide and another who almost did.

Riley has hosted the screenings recently in Indiana’s biggest cities. Advance registration is required and can be done here.

The film will be shown at Century Center's Bendix Theater, with a 5 pm. reception, 6 p.m. screening and 7 p.m. panel discussion.

If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
Tags
WVPE News Riley Children's Hospitalyouthmental healthsuicidesuicide prevention
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott