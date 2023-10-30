Riley rallying community to reduce youth suicide crisis

Suicide was the second-leading cause of death among youths in Indiana last year, a tragedy that Riley Children’s Health wants to do something about.

Riley has created a new documentary film on the problem, Racing to Respond, and they invite you watch it Wednesday evening at South Bend’s Century Center.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion and question-and-answer session with experts.

The film tells the story of two Indiana teens, one who committed suicide and another who almost did.

Riley has hosted the screenings recently in Indiana’s biggest cities. Advance registration is required and can be done here.

The film will be shown at Century Center's Bendix Theater, with a 5 pm. reception, 6 p.m. screening and 7 p.m. panel discussion.

If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.