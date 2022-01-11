-
Marcus Freeman has been officially named the new head coach of the University of Notre Dame’s football team. Freeman was hired by Notre Dame in January…
University of Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly is being hired away by Louisiana State University. Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre…
The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Idaho Vandals 56-14 in Bloomington Saturday night.IU improved to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play in what was the…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis high school is naming a new scholarship fund in honor of alum Chris Beaty, a former Indiana University football player…
NEW (Mar. 1):JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Notre Dame and NFL player Louis Nix III has died after being missing for several days, but many questions…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame's football program is on NCAA probation until next January. The school admitted to recruiting violations in 2019 in…
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Notre Dame has lost another playoff semifinal in Texas, falling 31-14 to No. 1 Alabama in the relocated Rose Bowl. It was a better…
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The College Football Playoff semifinal in Texas will be allowed to call itself the Rose Bowl Game, but Pasadena officials don’t…
Friday night's rescheduled football game between No. 7 Indiana and Purdue has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19. It's the second time in two…
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football…