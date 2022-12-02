Star Michigan football player facing felony gun charge

A star University of Michigan football player is in legal trouble. Mazi Smith is a defensive linemen and a co-captain for the Wolverines.

Thursday, he was arraigned on a charge of possessing a concealed weapon. If convicted, he could face five years in prison.

According to Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, the charges are connected to a traffic stop in October.

Ann Arbor Police say Smith was arrested at the scene, processed and released.

Savit said, because Smith was released, the review of his case was allowed to take longer. He said his office received a report on the incident a week later. Savit described the time between the incident and the charge being filed as “unremarkable.”

Despite the criminal charge, Smith remains with the team.

U of M Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Smith has been “forthcoming and cooperative,” adding Smith has “never has been considered a threat to the University or community.”

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said he respects judicial process and has confidence in “a fair and just resolution.”

The Wolverines will play in this weekend’s Big Ten Conference Championship game and hope to secure a place in the national college football playoff.

