-
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to dismiss misdemeanor charges against a former Michigan governor in the Flint water scandal. Lawyers for…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attorneys for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are telling prosecutors that the Flint water case should be dismissed because he was…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis. Residents'…
-
DETROIT (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they're…
-
Today the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office announced new developments in the shooting that took place last month at Central Park in Mishawaka. Charging…
-
DETROIT (AP) — A woman has been charged with making threats against a Detroit-area Republican election official. The FBI says Monica Palmer received…