-
Two years ago, Four Winds Casino broke ground on a 23-story, 317-room hotel in South Bend. Now, the facility is under construction and on track to open in…
-
The Pokagon Band of Potowatomi will close its four casinos located in Michigan and Indiana. The Four Winds Casinos in South Bend,Hartford, New Buffalo and…
-
Four Winds four casinos in Michiana will remain open for the time being amid Coronavirus outbreaks. The Indiana Gaming Commission announced Saturday that…
-
Four Winds Casino South Bend broke ground today on a 23 story, 317 room hotel. It's is a major expansion on the property. It will have conference and…
-
88.1 WVPE's Karl Smith, the host of J:Cubed, interviewed famed jazz musician Dave Koz. Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns tour is making a stop Friday, July…
-
WVPE is thrilled to present Four Winds as our partner in bringing you the 2019 Entertainment Series. Four Winds has four locations in the WVPE listening…