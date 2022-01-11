-
Two years ago, Four Winds Casino broke ground on a 23-story, 317-room hotel in South Bend. Now, the facility is under construction and on track to open in…
Blackjack, roulette and other Class III games opened for play Thursday at South Bend’s Four Winds Casino. That’s after Indiana and Pokagon Band officials…
Slot machines, blackjack and roulette could be coming to South Bend’s Four Winds Casino in the near future.The Chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi…
All Four Winds Casino locations in Indiana and Michigan are set to reopen this coming Monday with some new rules in place due to the coronavirus.Casino…
The Pokagon Gaming Authority announced Monday all of its Four Winds Casino locations in Indiana and Michigan will reopen on June 15th. Some changes will…
The Pokagon Gaming Authority announced its aiming to reopen the Four Winds Casinos in Michigan and Indiana on June 15th.The reopening plan is still…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana officials are going to start negotiating with a Native American tribe over allowing expanded gambling at its South Bend…
Grammy nominated jazz artist Dave Koz brings his Friends Summer Horns tour to New Buffalo.Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns will perform at the Silver…
WVPE is thrilled to present Four Winds as our partner in bringing you the 2019 Entertainment Series. Four Winds has four locations in the WVPE listening…
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two dogs died and another was treated for severe dehydration after a woman left them in a vehicle for hours outside…