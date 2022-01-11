-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says he's proud of his marriage and his husband. He was addressing comments from…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh is drawing bipartisan criticism for saying the country won't elect openly gay Democrat Pete…
-
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Church in western Michigan is defending a priest’s decision to deny Holy Communion to a judge in a…
-
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The question posed to Pete Buttigieg — gay, married and running for president — came from a supporter at an Iowa campaign stop:…
-
NEW:DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Pete Buttigieg, who hopes to become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party, said at…