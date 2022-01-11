-
As cases surge across Indiana and the United States, Goshen Hospital saw a record number of COVID-19 deaths in December.In a news release, the hospital…
The Elkhart County Board of Health announced Monday that it is appointing Dr. Houman Vaghefi to the board effective immediately. Vaghefi is an oncologist…
Goshen Health officials say the COVID-19 situation at Goshen Hospital remains “critical.” Last week, officials said the hospital is in the midst of its…
Goshen Hospital is currently experiencing its highest surge in COVID-19 patients since November of last year. According to a release from the hospital, 41…
The Indiana National Guard is now supplementing the healthcare staff at Goshen Hospital.Sixteen National Guard members arrived at the hospital Wednesday…
Goshen Health is expanding visitor access and its inpatient and outpatient facilities. (Read the full list of requirements and restrictions below.)GOSHEN,…
Goshen Health is closing its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Pro Park One, and offering the vaccine at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care…
Goshen Health officials provided an update on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign begun on Dec. 18. (You can read the latest release below.)GOSHEN, Ind.,…
Friday, Dec. 18, was the first day of COVID-19 vaccination for some healthcare workers in Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties. Emergency physician and…
