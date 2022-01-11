groping allegations

-
Indiana’s embattled former Attorney General Curtis Hill says he’s considering a future run for political office. But, speaking at an event in Noblesville…
-
Former Secretary of State Todd Rokita is the Indiana Republican Party’s nominee for attorney general.Incumbent Curtis Hill – who criminally battered four…
-
The hearing officer in Attorney General Curtis Hill’s disciplinary case says the Republican official’s law license should be suspended for 60 days.Hill is…
-
There are new allegations from the women suing Attorney General Curtis Hill and the state over accusations Hill groped them last year.Three legislative…