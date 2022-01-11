-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers says Gov. Eric Holcomb is “frozen in the intensifying spotlight” after he refused to reimpose COVID-19…
The 2020 campaign for Indiana governor – like so much of people’s lives – has been overtaken by concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers won’t say who he is considering to appoint as the first state superintendent of public instruction since…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers unveiled a criminal justice reform plan that mandates new training for police, shifts funding to social…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers has selected former state Rep. Linda Lawson to be his running mate as his choice…
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers announced proposals Wednesday to provide more state-level support for Hoosier small businesses…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers says the General Assembly should be brought in for an emergency session to help address the COVID-19…
Longtime health care business executive Woody Myers declared "Hoosiers are ready for a change" as the Democrat formally launched a bid to challenge…