© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

FBI arrests gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, searches Allendale home

Michigan Radio | By Emma Winowiecki
Published June 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
A screengrab from a campaign video for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley
Ryan Kelley for Governor
/
A screengrab from a campaign video for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley

Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning following a raid of his home.

The criminal complaint filed against Ryan Kelley in U.S. District Court.
The criminal complaint filed against Ryan Kelley in U.S. District Court.

The Department of Justice confirmed Kelley was arrested on misdemeanor charges related to his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; knowingly engaging in any physical violence against a person or property in any restricted building or grounds; and willfully injuring or committing depredation against any property of the United States.

Kelley is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

A real estate agent from Allendale, Kelley rose to prominence after protesting the removal of a Confederate statue from his hometown. He was one of the organizers of the "American Patriot Rally" at the state capitol in June 2020.

He is one of five Republican candidates running for governor.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags

Michigan News Localgubernatorial candidateFBIJan. 6
Emma Winowiecki
Emma is currently the online news intern at Michigan Radio. In addition to covering news, she assists with The Environment Report and other programs. Emma is a senior at the University of Michigan majoring in Communication Studies and Screen Arts & Cultures, and plans to pursue radio and digital journalism in the future. When she's not at Michigan Radio, Emma can be found at various coffee shops around Ann Arbor.
See stories by Emma Winowiecki