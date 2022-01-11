-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed orders to allow gyms and pools to reopen. Additionally, organized sports may resume with restrictions in place.…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of people broke a sweat on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol. It was a workout intended to highlight the plight of gyms that…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court has halted a lower judge’s order and kept closed gyms and fitness centers that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered…
DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge has thrown down the yoga mat and said gyms and fitness centers can reopen next week in Michigan. Judge Paul Maloney says…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 41 additional confirmed deaths over Memorial Day weekend, bringing the state’s total to 1,832. The state…
Gyms, fitness facilities and community centers started reopening across the state Friday. One owner says he’s excited to open his doors, while also taking…