-
A state House bill would require preschools and day care centers to test for lead in drinking water and take action if lead levels are too high. Kids with…
-
Indiana health officials joined a webinar Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 vaccination advances and efforts to equitably vaccinate Hoosiers.The Indiana…
-
Indiana has the sixth-highest rate in the country when it comes to new lung cancer cases, according to the recent State of Lung Cancer 2020 report by the…
-
On a Friday evening in late June, Liliana Quintero received a call from one of the Spanish interpreters working at a COVID-19 testing site in Goshen,…
-
A labor union that represents meatpacking, grocery and health workers in Indiana is calling for hazard pay and mask requirements at work. It’s part of a…
-
As Indiana casinos reopen, they’re implementing sanitization and distancing standards at gaming sites, but some workers say one important virus-prevention…
-
Systemic racism has a huge impact on the health of African-Americans in the U.S. It's literally a problem from cradle to grave, affecting everything from…
-
Side Effects has received many questions seeking medical information about the new coronavirus and the disease it causes: COVID-19. For answers, we turned…
-
Lawmakers sent legislation to the governor late Wednesday that would help prevent some patients from getting surprise medical bills.HB 1004 would ensure…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday it has initiated its Pandemic Preparedness and Response Plan in reaction to the global…