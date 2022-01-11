-
As many Indiana hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, health care workers say they’re simply burned out. But a recent study from the…
The Elkhart County Council voted unanimously Saturday to not apply for a federal health grant that would have helped educate minority populations about…
Unionized health care workers in northwest Indiana demanded better pay and pushed lawmakers to mandate a $15 an hour minimum wage as they rallied outside…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — All health workers in Michigan will be required to receive "implicit bias" training under a directive issued by Gov. Gretchen…