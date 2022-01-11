-
A proposed apartment complex in Warsaw has been awarded one of Indiana’s extremely competitive affordable housing tax credits. And two proposals in South…
Last week, South Bend won the 2021 Driehaus Award for the Evolution of Form-Based Codes due to the city’s innovative zoning policy, and local urban…
Major League Baseball recently announced they will require teams to provide housing for their Minor League players starting in 2022 The historic change…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Benton Harbor Aug. 3 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 80 unit multi-family housing development. The $20…
WVPE's Karl Smith steps out of his usual role as host and producer of shows that focus on music and the arts to look at a piece of South Bend's secret…
Indiana housing advocates say the Hoosier State faces a rental housing crisis with its eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month.Those…
Ex-offenders face many obstacles when they’re released from prison. It’s especially hard for people with felonies on their records to find a place to…
A work release program in southern Indiana is hoping to find housing to help women after they’re released from prison. They want to mimic success they’ve…
South Bend residents gathered Friday to discuss the affordable housing crisis which has been an ongoing issue in the city. Finding housing issues to…
More than six percent of youth in South Bend Schools don’t have stable housing. That’s according to a survey run by the Youth Services Bureau (YSB) and IU…