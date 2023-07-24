© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Notre Dame volunteers team up with Habitat for Humanity on build near campus

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
Notre Dame Habitat for Humanity build
Marek Mazurek
/
WVPE
Participants in Notre Dame's Family Volunteer Camp work on a house for Habitat For Humanity on Turnock Street on July 24, 2023.

The sound of nails being hammered into wood frames filled the air on Turnock Street on Monday morning as nearly two dozen volunteers with Notre Dame’s Family Volunteer Camp began constructing two homes for Habitat for Humanity clients.

The land on Turnock was donated by the university and the houses were designed by Notre Dame architecture students. Combined with volunteers from Notre Dame, the new builds have a distinct Fighting Irish flavor.

But that’s perfectly alright with future homeowner Greg DeBerry who was born and raised in South Bend and is a big Notre Dame fan. DeBerry said the chance to own his own house where he and his two teenage daughters can live means the world to him.

“It means the world to me. I stress to my daughters a lot about actually owning things instead of always renting them. To actually go through the process to show how much hard work pays off is pretty good for me,” he said.

Habitat of St. Joseph County CEO Jim Williams said the houses should come online later this fall and that they will be part of 12 completed builds this year.

"We're trying to get to the point where we build 15 to 20 houses a year. Which means we're going to have to develop additional lots and get an inventory built up. That's one thing I'm working on behind the scenes," Williams said.

In addition to the land, Notre Dame has donated $250,000 to Habitat for Humanity over the past five years.

Tags
WVPE News Notre DameHabitat for Humanity St. Josephvolunteerhousing
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek