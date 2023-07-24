Notre Dame volunteers team up with Habitat for Humanity on build near campus

The sound of nails being hammered into wood frames filled the air on Turnock Street on Monday morning as nearly two dozen volunteers with Notre Dame’s Family Volunteer Camp began constructing two homes for Habitat for Humanity clients.

The land on Turnock was donated by the university and the houses were designed by Notre Dame architecture students. Combined with volunteers from Notre Dame, the new builds have a distinct Fighting Irish flavor.

But that’s perfectly alright with future homeowner Greg DeBerry who was born and raised in South Bend and is a big Notre Dame fan. DeBerry said the chance to own his own house where he and his two teenage daughters can live means the world to him.

“It means the world to me. I stress to my daughters a lot about actually owning things instead of always renting them. To actually go through the process to show how much hard work pays off is pretty good for me,” he said.

Habitat of St. Joseph County CEO Jim Williams said the houses should come online later this fall and that they will be part of 12 completed builds this year.

"We're trying to get to the point where we build 15 to 20 houses a year. Which means we're going to have to develop additional lots and get an inventory built up. That's one thing I'm working on behind the scenes," Williams said.

In addition to the land, Notre Dame has donated $250,000 to Habitat for Humanity over the past five years.