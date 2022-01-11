-
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is increasing hunting, fishing and trapping license fees this year. The agency said rising inflation and…
The number one cause of hunting accidents in Indiana isn’t mishandling firearms, it’s falling out of trees. Falling from a tree stand can mean broken…
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Wildlife officials in many states are issuing lots more hunting and fishing licenses this year — apparently because of the…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 48 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,764. The state announced…
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Hunting wildlife has long been ingrained in Michigan's culture, but it is currently on a decline across the state.The decline…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ted Nugent, the rocker and avid hunter, is speaking out in support of legislation that would reverse a ban on deer and elk baiting…