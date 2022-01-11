-
The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Idaho Vandals 56-14 in Bloomington Saturday night.IU improved to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play in what was the…
-
Today Notre Dame announced plans to hold in-person commencement. (You can read more in the release below.) In a message today to the University of Notre…
-
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued an order to allow more in-person visits with people in nursing homes. The order applies to…
-
It’s primary election day in Michigan. Polling places are expected to be equipped with hand sanitizer and sneeze guards as some of the precautions against…