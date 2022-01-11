-
A proposed tax cut package introduced by Indiana House Republicans this week would cost the state more than $1 billion a year in revenue within the next…
The state is holding roughly $750 million in local income tax (LIT) reserves, according to a report from the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute. The study…
There will be debate in Indiana’s 2022 legislative session over cutting taxes. But at this point, the two Republican caucuses don’t seem to be on the same…
The St. Joseph County Council approved a new funding plan Tuesday night for the county's 911 dispatch center. The center will now be funded by county…
St. Joseph County is seeking to provide dedicated funding for the consolidated 911 dispatch center by redirecting existing tax revenue. Right now, the…
Indiana will tax unemployment benefits received in 2020 as income in legislation headed to the governor. It comes after lawmakers debated a bill that…