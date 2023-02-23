Governor signs small business federal tax savings bill into law

Hoosier small businesses can get greater federal tax savings this year because of the first bill from the 2023 session that’s been signed into law.

The measure signed Wednesday, SB 2, allows small business owners who file individual income taxes (not corporate income taxes) to fully deduct their state tax payments from their federal taxes.

Previously, those deductions were capped at $10,000.

Proponents of the bill say it could save about 500,000 businesses in Indiana more than $100 million.

