WVPE News

Governor signs small business federal tax savings bill into law

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST

Hoosier small businesses can get greater federal tax savings this year because of the first bill from the 2023 session that’s been signed into law.

The measure signed Wednesday, SB 2, allows small business owners who file individual income taxes (not corporate income taxes) to fully deduct their state tax payments from their federal taxes.

Previously, those deductions were capped at $10,000.

READ MORE: Bill to save small businesses millions in federal taxes heads to governor's desk

READ MORE: Bill to save small businesses millions in federal taxes heads to governor's desk

Proponents of the bill say it could save about 500,000 businesses in Indiana more than $100 million.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

