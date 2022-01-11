-
A recent report found that while the tech industry is growing in Indiana, a vast majority of young businesses have fewer than 20 employees. The Indiana…
South Bend Mayor James Mueller says $13.3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding is in limbo due to the substitute salary ordinance the Common…
The Elkhart Common Council approved American Rescue Plan funding for a new small business program Monday. The city’s department of development services…
The percentage of small businesses saying they will have to possibly close in the next six months dropped from 25 percent last December to 13 percent in a…