-
Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9 PMAmazon has come a long way since online book sales. In fact, when it comes to revenue, Jeff Bezos’ creation is the…
-
South Bend is hosting its first Small Business Launch Pad at the Charles Black Community Center on Saturday. It’s part of a city effort to promote women…
-
On June 9, 13 South Bend small business owners graduated from Scaling Up! South Bend, a city-run training program for local small-scale manufacturers.…
-
While Black Friday typically gets most of the post-Thanksgiving retail hype, the following Saturday has traditionally been dedicated to supporting small…
-
Indiana is expanding a small business COVID-19 relief program after it struggled to get many Hoosier businesses to apply.The Small Business Restart Grant…
-
Congress continues to debate next steps on federal assistance for small businesses and individuals. An advocacy group says more needs to be done to help…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-stage plan to get the state up and running again took its second step Monday with some businesses able to reopen their doors for…
-
The City of South Bend is providing six hundred thousand dollars in grants so local businesses can get emergency small business loans.The grants go to a…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has been and will continue to be disastrous for small businesses across Michigan. As part of the weekly series MichMash, Cheyna…
-
Local non-profit and city officials gathered yesterday to cut the ribbon on South Bend’s new West Side Small Business Resource Center on Lincoln Way West.…