Indiana BMV

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closing eight offices around the state starting Oct. 4, and lasting through the end of the month. It’s…
Indiana’s COVID-19 cases dip slightly following Labor Day weekend. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is a “bridge…
Beginning Tuesday, almost a dozen Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices throughout the state will be closed until Oct. 2 due to staffing shortages. The…
Hoosiers caught violating Indiana’s hands-free driving law will now get an added penalty: points on their driving record, enough of which can lead to a…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have shelved a bill that would've made it more difficult for residents to change their gender on driver's licenses…