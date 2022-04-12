© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana BMV commissioner leaving agency after more than five years in charge

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter Lacy, left, will leave the agency after more than five years in charge. Replacing him will be current Department of Labor Commissioner Joe Hoage, right.
Provided
/
Courtesy State Of Indiana
Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter Lacy, left, will leave the agency after more than five years in charge. Replacing him will be current Department of Labor Commissioner Joe Hoage, right.

Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles – one of the agencies that deals most directly with Hoosiers on a regular basis – will undergo a change in leadership.

The Holcomb administration announced Tuesday that BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy will leave the agency next month after more than five years in charge.

Lacy was appointed commissioner in 2017 after two years as chief of staff. His departure comes amid a series of leadership changes in state agencies over the last year, typical in the second term of a gubernatorial administration.

Replacing Lacy will be current Indiana Department of Labor Commissioner Joe Hoage. Prior to his time at the labor department, Hoage served as the BMV general counsel.

Hoage will take over at BMV on May 28. A new labor commissioner will be named in the coming weeks.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Indiana News LocalIndiana BMVBureau of Motor Vehicles
