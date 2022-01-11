-
With late Thursday’s update from the Indiana Department of Health, Indiana surpassed 1.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state hit that milestone...
Three WVPE listener counties are back in the most severe “red” category, indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19, on Indiana’s coronavirus…
WVPE listener counties mix of ‘red' and ‘orange’ on state COVID-19 map, hospitalizations remain highStarke, Marshall and Kosciusko counties are still in the most severe “red” category — indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19 — on Indiana’s…
Indiana has added 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths to its total in a little more than three weeks, pushing the state past another grim milestone:…
No counties on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map remain in the “yellow” category, which indicates moderate spread of the virus. In the WVPE listening area,…
Most WVPE listener counties stay ‘red' on state COVID-19 map, hospitalizations near winter 2020 peakMost WVPE listener counties are still in the most severe “red” category, indicating unchecked community spread of the virus, on Indiana’s COVID-19…
Ahead of the holidays, the Indiana Department of Health is sending a COVID-19 “strike team” to the Elkhart County Health Department. Free COVID-19 testing…
All WVPE listener counties are now in the most severe “red” category, indicating unchecked community spread of the coronavirus, on Indiana’s COVID-19…
The Indiana Department of Health reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. This is the first time cases have been this high since Jan. 5 and…
The Indiana Department of Health has launched a new resource for Hoosiers with questions about COVID-19 treatments. The hotline will help connect people…