WVPE News

Senate panel changes public health system improvement bill, aims to ease concerns

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Lauren Chapman
/

A bill to significantly improve Indiana’s public health system underwent a small but potentially vital change Thursday, aimed at easing concerns about the legislation.

The measure, SB 4, contains a list of about two dozen core services local health departments must provide if they want to get significantly increased funding from the state.

Senate Appropriations Chair Ryan Mishler’s (R-Mishawaka) amendment requires the local departments to submit a plan to the state in order to receive the money. It then has the State Budget Committee review the requests, with the State Budget Agency – and not the Indiana Department of Health – dispersing the funding.

“You know, one thing I heard is they wanted more oversight from the legislature," Mishler said. "By having the budget committee review, that adds oversight, keeps the legislature involved in the method by which the money will be spent.”

Those opposed to the measure in its initial committee hearing raised fears of a state takeover of local health departments, despite repeated assurances from state leaders and the bill's author – and the text of the bill itself – indicating otherwise.

The measure has yet to receive a 'no' vote after unanimous approval by the Senate Health Committee and, now, Senate Appropriations Committee. Still, the bill is getting pushback despite those positive votes.

Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) expressed doubt about the legislation's priorities.

"I have real problems thinking that funding additional septic system inspections is going to add to life expectancy," Holdman said. "I have trouble comprehending how restaurant inspections are going to enhance life expectancy."

The core services required in the bill include things like sanitary inspections, in addition to access to immunizations, tobacco cessation programs and maternal and child health measures, among others.

The bill now heads to the full Senate, where it likely faces its toughest test yet.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
