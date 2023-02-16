Senate panel changes public health system improvement bill, aims to ease concerns

A bill to significantly improve Indiana’s public health system underwent a small but potentially vital change Thursday, aimed at easing concerns about the legislation.

The measure, SB 4, contains a list of about two dozen core services local health departments must provide if they want to get significantly increased funding from the state.

Senate Appropriations Chair Ryan Mishler’s (R-Mishawaka) amendment requires the local departments to submit a plan to the state in order to receive the money. It then has the State Budget Committee review the requests, with the State Budget Agency – and not the Indiana Department of Health – dispersing the funding.

“You know, one thing I heard is they wanted more oversight from the legislature," Mishler said. "By having the budget committee review, that adds oversight, keeps the legislature involved in the method by which the money will be spent.”

Those opposed to the measure in its initial committee hearing raised fears of a state takeover of local health departments, despite repeated assurances from state leaders and the bill's author – and the text of the bill itself – indicating otherwise.

The measure has yet to receive a 'no' vote after unanimous approval by the Senate Health Committee and, now, Senate Appropriations Committee. Still, the bill is getting pushback despite those positive votes.

Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) expressed doubt about the legislation's priorities.

"I have real problems thinking that funding additional septic system inspections is going to add to life expectancy," Holdman said. "I have trouble comprehending how restaurant inspections are going to enhance life expectancy."

The core services required in the bill include things like sanitary inspections, in addition to access to immunizations, tobacco cessation programs and maternal and child health measures, among others.

The bill now heads to the full Senate, where it likely faces its toughest test yet.

