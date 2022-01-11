-
After about two years of designing and building, the Indy Autonomous Challenge crossed the finish line Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The…
-
Hoosiers in central Indiana will be able to watch the Indianapolis 500 live this weekend.The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Wednesday afternoon the…
-
The Force Indy auto racing team made its debut recently at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Black-owned team is already feeling the impact they’re…
-
The Racing Capital of the World will welcome a new race to the track in 2021.The world’s first head-to-head, high-speed autonomous race will be held this…
-
The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is days away with final preparations being made for the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing.” Race officials are…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has spent the six months since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway transforming the facility. He's spent millions on…
-
Indianapolis is one of the first cities in the United States to pilot 5G wireless services and now the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will become the first…