WVPE News

Mishawaka native Adam Driver to be honorary starter at Indy 500

By Marek Mazurek
Published May 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday announced that Mishawaka native and Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver will serve as the Indy 500's honorary starter.

Driver grew up in Mishawaka and served in the U.S. Marines before earning international acclaim for his starring roles in "Star Wars," "House of Gucci," "BlacKkKlansmen" and "Marriage Story."

Driver has experience with racing movies, co-starring in "Logan Lucky" alongside Daniel Craig and Channing Tatum. He is also slated to star in Michael Mann’s upcoming film “Ferrari.”

NBC will begin live coverage of the May 28 race at 11 a.m. The green flag will drop at 12:45 p.m. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Stephanie Beatriz will be the race's grand marshal and singer Jewel will perform the national anthem.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
