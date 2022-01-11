-
Paretta Autosport’s debut in the Indianapolis 500 this past weekend further raised awareness of the lack of women in motor sports. The mostly women team…
-
The mostly-women team Paretta Autosport made history at the Indianapolis 500 Sunday. The team’s owned by a woman, with a woman driver and crew members.…
-
Helio Castroneves won his fourth Indianapolis 500 Sunday to the loud cheers of fans. He's now tied for the record number of wins in the “Greatest…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves has joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners. He celebrated by scaling the fence at…
-
Teams are preparing for this weekend’s Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Simona De Silvestro drives for Paretta Autosport and will be…
-
Hoosiers in central Indiana will be able to watch the Indianapolis 500 live this weekend.The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Wednesday afternoon the…
-
The majority women’s team Paretta Autosport will make history racing in this year’s Indianapolis 500. The rookie team fought it out Sunday to secure the…
-
Scott Dixon will start in the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 for a fourth time. The one-time Indy 500 winner hopes to kiss the bricks again this…
-
The Force Indy auto racing team made its debut recently at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Black-owned team is already feeling the impact they’re…
-
The Indiana Department of Health reported 49 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,864 confirmed deaths. The…