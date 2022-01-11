-
Indiana surpasses 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Health officials grow concerned that hesitancy will play into other vaccines like the flu. And the…
Three African lions at the Indianapolis Zoo are recovering after testing positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 last week.The zoo said the lions were…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Zoo says a male reticulated giraffe has been born there. The calf weighed 137 pounds and stood about 6 feet tall at…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Zoo says two African elephants have survived a deadly virus that killed two other members of the herd.The zoo said in a…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Zoo says an African elephant has tested positive for a virus that earlier killed two other members of its herd.It…
The Indianapolis Zoo announced on Twitter that a second African elephant in the zoo's herd died today.Kalina was an 8-year-old elephant that started…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Zoo says a 6-year-old African elephant has died there following a brief illness. The zoo announced the death of the…