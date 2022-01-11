-
A new program starting later this month will give workers a pathway into highway construction careers. It’s a joint project between the Indiana Department…
Thousands more overweight trucks could be headed to Indiana highways soon under legislation on its way to the governor’s desk.Current law sets the weight…
Indiana saw a reduction in daily traffic volume of as much as 57 percent during the “Stay-At-Home” period.And while traffic is returning to normal, that…
The Indiana Department of Transportation held a public hearing yesterday in New Carlisle, miles from an intersection officials say is one of the most…
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was in Chesterton yesterday to unveil new details for the Local Trax Rail Overpass Program. The new program stems from the…