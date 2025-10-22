© 2025 WVPE
City, state clash on whether dinosaur museum needs stoplight

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 22, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT
A group from Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business recently visits the Indiana Dinosaur Museum. The city of South Bend wants to install a full traffic signal in front of the museum but the Indiana Department of Transportation is making the city gather more evidence that it's needed.
Provided
The city of South Bend and state of Indiana are in a disagreement over whether to install a full traffic signal in front of the Indiana Dinosaur Museum.

If you’re turning left into the museum campus that South Bend Chocolate founder Mark Tarner opened last year, there’s now just a flashing yellow light at Olive Road and U.S. 20. Oncoming traffic only has to yield.

That may not be safe, says Caleb Bauer, the city’s community investment executive director.

“That is a pretty high-traffic intersection now with the Dinosaur Museum being there and plans for additional activities, entertainment options there, and so we think a signal-controlled intersection there would be a better fit," Bauer says.

Bauer says the city hired a consultant to do a traffic study, and that study found that a full signal is warranted. But as a U.S. highway, 20 is maintained by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Bauer says INDOT remains opposed to the signal even after the study. So on Thursday the city administration will ask the redevelopment commission to pay for more analysis. They’ll seek approval to pay the same consultant, $30,000, on top of $53,000 already spent, for a deeper study in hopes of persuading the state.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Indiana Dinosaur MuseumIndotSouth Bend Redevelopment Commissionstudytraffic
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
