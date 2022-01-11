-
The Indiana Farm Bureau held its annual delegate session virtually for the second year in a row in light of the pandemic and recent surge in COVID-19…
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was in South Bend Thursday to promote a new fiber optic network installed along the Indiana Toll Road. The underground…
An Indiana program to keep college graduates in the state will expand its focus to a broad range of work-based learning opportunities as it aims to…
Today officials with the South Bend Community School Corporation and the City of South Bend announced that $1,800,000 has been obtained from the…
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday $51 million in funding to continue expanding access to broadband in the state. The investment comes at a time when…