The coronavirus isolation center at a Motel 6 in Roseland will close Wednesday. That’s according to South Bend officials. The isolation center was set up…
Elkhart Central High School is currently being used as an isolation facility for the homeless and anyone else who needs a place to quarantine during the…
The Town of Roseland is concerned with how the Motel 6 isolation facility is being managed. Roseland officials are calling on South Bend to make…
The City of South Bend will use the Motel 6 on Indiana 933 in Roseland as an isolation facility for homeless people who have the coronavirus. The Center…
Staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus is not an option for people facing homelessness. The City of South Bend is looking for places to…