-
Indiana State Police have released details of a Thursday afternoon police chase that started at the typically busy intersection of Edison and Hickory in…
-
According to Indiana State Police, a South Bend man died following a car crash on Tuesday morning in Jackson County, Indiana. The man who died is…
-
Indiana State Police have released details of a trooper who was on a traffic stop this weekend, when he rushed into action to help people escape a burning…
-
On Thursday, Indiana State Police chased down a man first by vehicle, then on foot. The ISP news release is below. Peru- At 11:10 pm on December 26, 2019,…
-
NEW: Investigators say an 11-year-old Granger boy shot and wounded his state trooper father because he was upset his parents took away his video games.…