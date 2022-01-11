-
Today we talk about how different religious traditions have worked for or against the care of the environment, and what role religion plays in efforts…
-
Today we learn about a number of projects aimed at fighting lead pollution in Indiana.We hear from experts at IUPUI, Indiana University and Notre Dame to…
-
Kids are finally back to in-person school, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt learning. Cases are on the rise due to the highly contagious…
-
Thirty years from now, the way we feed livestock, pets, and even ourselves might include a lot more bugs. With the help of a more than $2 million grant…
-
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to make half of all new cars sold by 2030 electric vehicles. That could have a big impact in Indiana — which…
-
A group of Indiana faith leaders has teamed up with IUPUI to provide free, anonymous lead testing kits in Indianapolis, Muncie and, eventually, statewide.…
-
Indiana University’s Janet McCabe will officially become the deputy administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The U.S. Senate confirmed…
-
Though carbon emissions went down during Stay-At-Home orders last year, the pandemic may not have had as much of an effect on air quality in 2020 as we…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health and IUPUI will begin the third phase of its COVID-19 tracking study on Sept. 29. This round of the study is set to…
-
More than $61 million in federal funding from the CARES Act is making its way into Indiana schools to support remote learning needs.The money is coming to…