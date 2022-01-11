-
Peace Talks Radio speaks with music documentary director Mary Wharton and writer Bill Flanagan. They’ve collaborated with others to create the documentary…
-
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis at his home in Plains, Georgia.Carter Center…
-
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Glezman, joined the large crowd at former President Jimmy…
-
It was my good fortune to be in attendance the evening that the Carter Build Habitat for Humanity folks treated themselves to a night out at the South…
-
Update: LeRoy Troyer died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. He was 81. The 35th annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Works Project wrapped up Friday in South Bend. During…
-
Anguiano: Let's start with your name and your title.Carter: My name is Jimmy Carter. I used to be president, but I'm not anymore.Anguiano: And what do you…
-
Habitat for Humanity International kicked off its week-long, 35th annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Works Project at the University of Notre Dame on…
-
St. Joseph County, Indiana Habitat for Humanity is counting down for the start of the 35th annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Works Project during the last…
-
Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County broke ground today on the construction of four new houses in South Bend ahead of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter…