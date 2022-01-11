-
Only 42 percent of Hoosiers have what is considered a good paying job according to a new report released Wednesday by the Brookings Institution. It…
-
Cars drive by a nondescript strip mall on the westside of Indianapolis. The Carrier plant sits just on the other side of the intersection.“This was a…
-
LaPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A Texas-based mattress maker has announced plans to open a factory in northwestern Indiana and hire up to 350 workers there by the…
-
President Trump is speaking about the unexpectedly strong jobs report at the White House. Watch his remarks live.
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 51 additional confirmed deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 1,379. The state announced…
-
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Subaru plant in northwest Indiana is set for a $158 million expansion that will create 350 new jobs by adding a new service parts…
-
South Bend organizations in workforce and education got a boost from the Office of Career Connection and Talent and the governor’s office on Friday. They…
-
Employers from companies across northern Indiana got to visit Westville Correctional Facility Thursday as part of an initiative to encourage businesses to…
-
This time of year, it’s hard not to notice all the fireworks stands popping up across Indiana. Our desire to light up the sky on July Fourth is fueling…
-
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A company that makes plant-based burgers, sausages and other vegetarian meat alternatives plans to build a $310 million…