Holcomb pens op-ed urging Congress to allow states to sponsor immigrants

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST

Gov. Eric Holcomb and fellow Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah are calling on Congress to find a breakthrough on immigration reform.

In a Washington Post editorial, Holcomb cited the number of open jobs in Indiana – about 220,000, more than six percent of all jobs in the Hoosier State. And he said immigrants are necessary to help fill all those positions.

Holcomb and Cox said they support allowing states to sponsor immigrants, welcoming people into the state to help fill specific needs in the job market.

The two Republicans, often considered among the more moderate in their party, chided both extremes of the political spectrum. They said one wants too liberal a border policy while the other ignores the value of immigrants to the community.

