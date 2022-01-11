-
For the past 35 years, La Casa de Amistad operated out of an 8,000 square foot building on South Bend’s west side. But its new home on the south side is…
South Bend nonprofit La Casa de Amistad has won a $100,000 grant from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Initiative. The Latino and immigrant focused youth and…
The latest court ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program allows thousands of undocumented immigrants to apply. But some…
As part of a series on young activists, we meet Maria Duenas Lopez, a first generation Mexican-American who advocates for immigrants. Side Effects Public…
The upcoming census has sparked some concerns about the security of vulnerable populations, including immigrants. In Indiana, immigrants make up almost 5…
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A former Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo employee has been indicted on a federal wire fraud charge after allegedly defrauding…
The U-S Census Bureau reports Michigan’s population increased between the summer of 2017 and the summer of 2018. The Bureau finds immigrants are…
An overflow crowd of 250 people worshipped together at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. James at the “Interfaith Service of Prayer for Compassion and…