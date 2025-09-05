© 2025 WVPE
La Casa asks public to nominate people who've made big impacts

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 5, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
As part of its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in 2024, La Casa de Amistad honored Susan Lagunas, Ricardo Parra and Amada Salazar.
As part of its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in 2024, La Casa de Amistad honored Susan Lagunas, Ricardo Parra and Amada Salazar.

Hispanic Heritage Month is coming up Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. As the Trump administration carries out its mass deportation agenda, Michiana’s Hispanic community is more determined than ever to honor those who made their lives here possible.

To celebrate the month, La Casa de Amistad, the area’s largest Hispanic advocacy group, has again been asking the community to nominate Latinos who’ve made a big impact. 32-year-old Dara Marquez, La Casa’s community engagement director, explains why the project is important to her.

“Currently the political climate really has shifted various narratives and also the tone of how our communities are perceived," Marquez says. "So for me, being able to celebrate during this timeframe but also recognizing leaders is a reminder that we have been here for decades. I myself am an immigrant from the ‘90s. I arrived here with my family when I was three years old, and so for more than 30 years we’ve made this region our home.”

You can find nomination forms at lacasadeamistad.org and they’ll accept nominations for one more day, through Saturday. A committee of past honorees and community leaders will pick the winners, and they’ll be honored at a Sept. 23 event at La Casa sponsored by the city of South Bend.
Jeff Parrott
